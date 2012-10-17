Yes, Obama Did Actually Call The Benghazi Attack An Act Of Terror The Day After

Photo: White House via Flickr

Mitt Romney hit a speed bump in the debate when he was called out by both President Obama and Moderator Candy Crowley when he attempted to pounce on a perceived gaffe from the president. The president said that he had called the attacks on Benghazi an act of terror the morning after the attack during the press briefing in the White House Rose Garden.



Romney, buying into the post-attack press on it, immediately disputed that.

Here’s the thing: Obama did refer to the attack as a terror incident. Here’s the choice quote, from the end of his speech:

No acts of terror will ever shake the resolve of this great nation, alter that character, or eclipse the light of the values that we stand for. Today we mourn four more Americans who represent the very best of the United States of America. We will not waver in our commitment to see that justice is done for this terrible act. And make no mistake, justice will be done.

Instantaneously, Crowley indicated that yes, in fact, the President did refer to it as an act of terror.

It remains to be seen what impact that exchange will have on the post-debate narrative.

Now check out the 36 emotions of Barack Obama >

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.