GOP SENATOR: There's A 'Glaring Omission' On Benghazi That Will Eventually Cause 'Real Trouble'

U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) warned, vaguely, on Thursday that there is a “glaring omission” in information the State Department provided to lawmakers about September’s terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.



Coburn said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that when the omission comes to light, it would create “real trouble” for the State Department.

“I think the State Department has real trouble,” Coburn said. “Having sat on the Intelligence Committee and seen the review of emails that went back and forth as they developed the list, there’s a glaring problem there that will eventually come out and I can’t talk about now. But there was an omission that was given to the Intelligence Committee.”

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski pressed Coburn in a follow-up question, but Coburn said that he couldn’t talk about it further.

Coburn’s vague charge came after a day of hearings created new momentum around the investigation into the attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya last year, which left four Americans dead.

The most jarring testimony came from State Department “whistleblower” Gregory Hicks, the deputy chief of mission in Libya during the attacks. Hicks testified that he was frustrated when the U.S. military turned down a request to dispatch four Special Operations troops stationed in Tripoli to evacuate Americans in Benghazi.

Watch the clip of Coburn below, courtesy of MSNBC:



