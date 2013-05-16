That White House Has Released 100 Pages Of Benghazi Emails

The White House on Wednesday released an even 100 pages of administration emails relating to last September’s terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, after facing mounting criticism because of early revisions to the talking points relating to the attack.



CNN has posted the full 100 pages of email exchanges between various administration officials. You can read them here.

More to come…

