The People Who Attacked The US Mission In Benghazi Are Getting Off Scot-Free

Photo: screenshot

Gunman seen participating in the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi walk freely in the eastern Libyan city two months later, The Associated Press reports.Key security commanders and witnesses say they haven’t been questioned by Libya and no suspects have been named or detained. Libyan security forces hired to protect U.S. diplomats in Benghazi fear the extremist militiamen who were around when four Americans were killed on September 11.



“I get death threats by phone (saying) you are an infidel and spilling your blood is permitted,” Farag al-Fazani, a young commander of a Libyan security force, told the AP. “No one can protect me. I see them and they know me.”

He may be right since the head of Benghazi police was killed in cold blood in front of his home this week.

Fazani said Ansar al-Shariah, one of the main jihadist militias in the city, carried out the attack under the direction of commander Ahmad Abu Khattallah. But Khattallah continues to provide interviews from the hotel owned by the same man who owns the secret CIA annex that was exposed during the siege.

“No one from Ansar al-Shariah has been summoned, or even told they are wanted,” Abu Khattala told the AP.

U.S. and Libyan leaders pledged to hunt down the attackers and have questioned at least one suspect, but the FBI and State Department have yet to release and findings of their investigations. And while the U.S. media argues about why the intelligence community doctored talking points given to the White House, serious questions remain about the overt CIA mission in Benghazi.

And while the U.S. wonders about the true motive of the attack, why Libyan security pulled back from the consulate when it began, and the attackers’ potential connections to al-Qaeda, the people who have the answers to these questions continue to act with impunity in Benghazi.

SEE ALSO: The Broadwell Revelation Reminds Us How The CIA Annex In Benghazi Was Exposed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.