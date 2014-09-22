The Bengals Ran A Classic Trick Play To Perfection For A Touchdown

The Cincinnati Bengals unleashed the classic throwback to the quarterback for a touchdown and an early 10-0 lead against the Tennessee Titans.

The pass came from wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and the defence was almost completely fooled as 10 defenders moved with the ball after the handoff. This left Dalton with just one player to beat after the catch.

Once Dalton beat that player, all Dalton had to do was outrun safety Michael Griffin (No. 33) who was way on the other side of the field when the pass was thrown.



