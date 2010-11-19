Cincinnati Bengals' Sellout Steak Ends At 57 Games

Photo: Flickr/Steve Roman

This Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals home game against the Buffalo Bills will be blacked out on local television for the first time since 2003 ,as the team’s sellout streak has come to an end at 57 games.The Bengals have lost six games in a row and are 2-7 on the season, and the visiting Bills are no better at 1-8.



It’s not known how many tickets remain unsold, but Pro Football Talk speculates that the number must be high because the Bengals and their sponsors have declined to purchase the rest of the tickets at a discounted rate of 34 cents on the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.