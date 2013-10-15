Bengals Receiver A.J. Green Makes Crazy Touchdown Catch Against Bills

The Bengals were down 7-3 in the first quarter against the Bills Sunday until A.J. Green made a sensational catch to put the team up 10-7 en route to a 27-24 victory.

Bills cornerback Leodis McKelvin did all he could against Green but it wasn’t enough. He even attempts to throw Green out of bounds but the All-Pro wideout somehow still makes the catch.

Here’s another angle of the awesome TD reception:

