Bengals Punter Breaks His Jaw On A Brutal, Controversial Hit

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber left last night’s 30-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a fractured jaw, and it’s unclear when he will return.

The injury came on a punt return in the first quarter. As Steelers returner Antonio Brown streaked toward the endzone, Huber got blocked hard by Terence Garvin in the middle of the field.

It was a brutal hit:

As fellow punter Chris Kluwe noted on Twitter, punters don’t typically wear mouth guards, which may have contributed to the injury:

Punters do not generally wear mouth guards. Interferes with your breathing, and they’re annoying.

— Chris Kluwe (@ChrisWarcraft) December 16, 2013

He also called for the league to protect punters in this situation:





I guarantee that if that happens to a quarterback, we’re talking about suspensions.

— Chris Kluwe (@ChrisWarcraft) December 16, 2013

It’s possible to deliver a big hit while still playing fundamentally sound football. Launching upward into a guy’s jaw is not it.

— Chris Kluwe (@ChrisWarcraft) December 16, 2013

We see this type of play a few times a year. A kicker or punter or quarterback will be the running aimlessly along, and he’ll just get decked out of nowhere by a defender.

With all the precautions the league has taken to protect both quarterbacks and defenseless receivers in recent years, you’d have to think that this type of hit is on its way out of the NFL as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.