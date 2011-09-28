A 95-Year-Old Man Looked On The Bright Side Of Death: He Never Has To Watch The Bengals Lose Again

Saul Shuller lived a long, fulfilling life.
The 95-year-old “swore by Vitamin E, never showed a bad attitude and believed crossword puzzles kept his mind fresh.”
But there was one activity that spoiled his mind and soul – watching the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shuller obviously enjoyed a sense of humour. That was apparent when, on the day of his death, he described one upside:
“at least he wouldn’t have to watch another Bengals loss.”
