A 95-Year-Old Man Looked On The Bright Side Of Death: He Never Has To Watch The Bengals Lose Again

Saul Shuller lived a long, fulfilling life.



The 95-year-old “swore by Vitamin E, never showed a bad attitude and believed crossword puzzles kept his mind fresh.”

But there was one activity that spoiled his mind and soul – watching the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shuller obviously enjoyed a sense of humour. That was apparent when, on the day of his death, he described one upside:

“at least he wouldn’t have to watch another Bengals loss.”

