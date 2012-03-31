A Cincinnati Bengals Cheerleader Was Indicted For Allegedly Having Sex With Her Student

Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader Sarah Jones faces felony charges after being indicted for allegedly having sex with a student yesterday.



Jones was a high school teacher in Kentucky before abruptly resigning for “personal reasons” last fall, Cincinnati.com reports.

She’s being charged with first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited acts, both of which carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Her mother was also indicted on tampering charges. Both of them deny any wrongdoing.

Jones is the captain of the Bengals cheerleading team, and isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. She sued TheDirty.com in 2009 after commenters on the site accused her of sleeping with Bengals players and having two STDs.

“To stand in front of 30 15 year-olds and tell them you don’t have two STDs and that you are not a slut is the hardest thing you will ever have to do,” she told ABC news at the time.

Here’s the mugshot:

Photo: WPTV

