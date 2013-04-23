Portuguese Soccer Team Strings Together Three Passes In Two Seconds To Score A Beautiful Team Goal

Portuguese champions Benfica beat rivals Sporting Lisbon yesterday 2-0 after scoring a wonderful team goal in the 75th minute.
Nicolas Gaitan used some individual skill to get away from a defender. He then worked a give-and-go at the edge of the box before firing in a cross that was volleyed home by Rodrigo Lima.
Three passes, one shot, two seconds, zero wasted touches of the ball:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.