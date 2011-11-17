Will This Awkward Picture Of Obama And Hugo Chavez Smooching Sell Clothes?

Benetton has been using shockvertising methods for decades, so it should be no surprise that it’s up to its old antics yet again.



Its new campaign, entitled “Unhate,” features photoshopped pics of world leaders kissing each other on the lips, reports Corriere Roma (via copyranter).

It put up two big banners in Milan. One features Barack Obama and Hu Jintao getting intimate, and the other German chancellor Angela Merkel with French president Nicholas Sarkozy. The kicker was a banner that went up in the Vatican, featuring the Pope with Egyptian imam Mohamed Ahmed el-Tayeb.

More smooching pairs in the campaign include the leaders of North and South Korea, Israel and Palestine, and Obama with Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez.

Here are some of the ads from the campaign, from Corriere Roma. Whatever you think of the campaign’s taste, it’s certainly attention-grabbing. But will Benetton actually sell more clothes because of it?:

Photo: roma.corriere.it

Photo: roma.corriere.it

Photo: roma.corriere.it

Photo: roma.corriere.it

