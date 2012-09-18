Benetton's Giving 500K Euros To 'Unemployees Of The Year' — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Benetton

Continuing its award-winning but controversial #Unhate campaign—which featured Barack Obama and Hugo Chavez making out—Benetton launched a related project that will give 500K Euros ($650K) to 100 “Unemployees of the Year” between the ages of 15 and 29. The digital, video, and print campaign—created by 72andSunny Amsterdam and FABRICA—hopes to shatter the negative public perception of the unemployed. The jobless will submit ideas for projects that can better their communities, and 100 of the best pitches will get 5,000 Euros to make that dream a reality. According to the NYTimes, the campaign itself cost Benetton 20 million euros ($26.2 million).After 46 years, BBDO might lose the Gillette account. Procter & Gamble, which acquired Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, is holding an ad account review that is open to shops from WPP, Publicis, and Omnicom. BBDO got the account in 1966 when it acquired Clyne Maxon agency—which handled the account consistently since 1937. That’s a lot of history.



Pepsi released a 15-second spot that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s “Bad.” The deceased singer dances in a kaleidoscope-like music video directed by Marco Brambilla.

Deutsch LA has launched two new Volkswagen campaigns. One of them is called “Smiles” and stars laughing babies. What’s not to love? Watch here.

Mobile Posse, a mobile ad company that provides mobile home screen messaging, hired Daniel Fowler and Sharon Kelley as executive VP of national ad sales and VP of sales, respectively.

Ian Sohn is back at Ogilvy Chicago after a brief stint at Tap.Me, a mobile ad/gaming startup, as EVP, director of emerging platforms & partnerships.

Underscore Marketing has chosen Digilant, a Boston-based marketing tech company, to provide increased media-buying transparency. Digilant beat out 14 other vendors for the job.

PREVIOUSLY ON BUSINESS INSIDER:

How To See What Facebook Knows About You — And What It Tells Advertisers

Lana Del Rey And Her Clones Star In This Bizarre H&M Ad

Here’s The Real Reason Facebook Axed ‘Reach Generator,’ One Of Its Ad Programs

Apple Wants Magazines On The iPad But Won’t Advertise In Them

16 Ads That Changed How We Think About Sex

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.