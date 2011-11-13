10 Reasons Why You Should Take A Vacation As Soon As Possible

There’s no avoiding it, winter is staring us in the face, and before long a respite from the long grey days of the north will be on everyone’s mind.Fortunately, some new research suggests there are more good reasons than ever to take a vacation.

So, hopefully, the following slides will nudge reluctant workaholics to get away and bring up the national average of vacationing Americans from a measly 34 per cent.

And remember, since US workers get fewer vacation days than any other developed nation, 14 days a year, it’s vital to make every one of them count.

A vacation will help you live up to 20 per cent longer

A study by the State University of New York at Oswego that surveyed 12,000 men between ages 35 and 57, found that men who go on vacation every year reduce their overall risk of death by 20 per cent.

Some time away will give you more energy on a daily basis

Experts from the University of Pittsburgh and Radboud University both said that people had more energy and felt more satisfied with life on vacation.

During a break from work is when people come up with their best ideas

The author of How To Succeed In Business Without Working So Damn Hard, Robert Kriegel says that many workers get their best ideas away from work.

Los Angeles psychologist, Robert Butterworth told ABC, 'The break will allow you to refresh your brain cells.'

Some time in the sun will make you more productive and happier at work

34 per cent of professionals come back from vacations and are more productive. They also feel better about their jobs.

Calling your travel agent can save your marriage and keep you off the Prozac

A Wisconsin Medical Journal published findings that women who take two or more vacations a year are less likely to be depressed, tired, or unhappy with their marriage.

You don't get many other chances to act just like a kid again

You get the freedom of just having fun again. You don't have to wake up at a certain time or follow a strict schedule.

You can just relax and spend all the time in the world doing what you want.

You don't even have to go to reap the benefits of getting away

Research by a group in the Netherlands showed that just planning a vacation boosted happiness for eight weeks.

They found that many of the benefits come before you even actually go on vacation.

You will save your company money every day you are away

Christine Hohlbaum, author of The Power of Slow: 101 Ways to Save Time in Our 24/7 World, says that workers who forego their vacations are hurting both themselves and the company.

They are more likely to get sick, and even when they are physically in the office, they may have already mentally checked out.

Even your home life will improve when you take time to get away

53 per cent of people say they came back from a vacation feeling more reconnected with their family.

Showing the confidence to take time off speaks volumes to your boss and to your peers

Financial advisor, Suze Orman says 'Don't put yourself on sale.'

If you aren't using your paid vacation, you are essentially working for free. Let your bosses know that you are important and deserve the time off.

And if tropical climes ain't your thing...

