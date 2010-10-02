Sorry Teachers Unions, Here's Proof You're Not Nearly As Important As You Think You Are

Earlier we noted a study from Harvard’s Raj Chetty indicating that innate intelligence was clearly the #1 determiner of success in life. Your ability to score well in a simple Kindergarten exam basically served as a solid predictor of your success in life.



So where does that leave other factors in the education system?

Teachers unions will be disappointed. And New Jersey governor Chris Christie will be happy.

That same study indicated that things like teaching experience and class size (a big teachers union issue since smaller class size equals more jobs for teachers) aren’t so crucial.

