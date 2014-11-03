Mobile Is Eating The World

Andreessen Horowitz partner Benedict Evans is a mobile expert. He analyses what mobile means for future tech businesses,giving out quick insightsand figuring out what the next big thing will be.

Evans is excellent at crunching numbers and visually displaying what that data means in a meaningful way that makes sense.

This week, he gave a presentation at the Wall Street Journal’s WSJD conference, in which he spoke about the power of mobile. Evans also gave the presentation at Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z Tech Summit.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

