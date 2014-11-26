US

Benedict Cumberbatch And The Cast Of 'The Imitation Game' Have Mixed Feelings About Artificial Intelligence

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

The cast of “The Imitation Game” offered their thoughts on artificial intelligence.

The film is directed by Morten Tyldum and follows the race against the clock to crack the German Enigma Code during World War II. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing and Keira Knightley as Joan Clarke.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

