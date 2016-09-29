Benedict Cumberbatch conducted an in-depth interview with Tom Hiddleston and refused to ask about Taylor Swift

For the cover story of October’s Interview magazine, Benedict Cumberbatch interviewed Tom Hiddleston.

In their 26,000-word conversation, the two friends, who met on the set of 2011’s “War Horse” talked about everything from playing Marvel characters (Cumberbatch will be playing Doctor Strange in November, Hiddleston plays Loki) to their greatest fears (the passage of time and regret, respectively).

One thing Cumberbatch refused to talk about? Hiddleston’s now-broken relationship with Taylor Swift.

Hiddleston and Swift dated this summer in a relationship that was subject to extensive tabloid speculation. They broke up at the beginning of September, and Cumberbatch interviewed Hiddleston in August.

The subject almost came up when the two discussed how dramatists and normal citizens interpret the nature of epistemology differently (it’s a very highbrow conversation).

“There’s another weight of us being in the public eye,” Cumberbatch said. “Which is this presumption that, because your work and your promotion work is very public, your private life should be, too.”

Then he continues:

“And, without getting into a huge debate, I just want to say that I’m not going to ask questions about my friend’s personal life just because there are unsolicited photographs of him and a certain someone, in a relationship or together. I’m not going to get into that. So that door is closed, dear reader.”

Hiddleston’s response? A chuckle, and then a “Thank you.”

During the interview, Cumberbatch suggests that he and Hiddleston should talk later when they’re not being recorded so they can discuss things that “are off bounds.”

What could the two have possibly discussed? Did they talk about the hot gossip of what went on in Hiddleston’s breakup with Taylor Swift? Did Hiddleston ask for his advice? Did Cumberbatch know about the impending breakup weeks before it happened? What does he know?

We may never find out.

You can read the full interview here.

NOW WATCH: You can hang out with deer on this Japanese Island



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.