Benedict Cumberbatch will voice the Grinch in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' remake

The Grinch is coming back to the big screen.

During Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday, the studio announced Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock,” “Star Trek Into Darkness”) as the voice of the cruel character in the animated “The Grinch,” a remake of the animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Illumination Entertainment CEO Chris Meledandri said Cumberbatch’s voice exudes “comedic wickedness while embodying vulnerability,” making him ideal for the latest adaptation of the Dr. Seuss story.

The movie, from Universal and Illumination Entertainment, is scheduled to hit theatres November 10, 2017, and will be directed by veteran animator Peter Candeland.

Cumberbatch is playing the titular character in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” out November 4, 2016.

