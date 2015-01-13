Benedict Cumberbatch Perfectly Photobombs Meryl Streep

Benedict Cumberbatch may not have won a Golden Globe for his performance in “The Imitation Game”; however, he did win the internet for an excellent photobomb of Meryl Streep.

The 38-year-old actor strategically jumped up as Michael Keaton took a photo of Streep with comedian Margaret Cho. Cho was dressed as a North Korean official at the award ceremony, poking fun at the Sony hack.

Here’s the GIF via Vulture:

Cumberbatch is no stranger to the photobomb game.

Last year, a photo of the “Sherlock” actor went viral after he photobombed U2 at the Oscars.

Mike Blake/Reuters Cumberbatch photobombs U2 at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood

Bring on the Oscars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.