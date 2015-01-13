Benedict Cumberbatch Perfectly Photobombs Meryl Streep

Benedict Cumberbatch may not have won a Golden Globe for his performance in “The Imitation Game”; however, he did win the internet for an excellent photobomb of Meryl Streep.
The 38-year-old actor strategically jumped up as Michael Keaton took a photo of Streep with comedian Margaret Cho. Cho was dressed as a North Korean official at the award ceremony, poking fun at the Sony hack.
Here’s the GIF via Vulture:
Cumberbatch is no stranger to the photobomb game.
Last year, a photo of the “Sherlock” actor went viral after he photobombed U2 at the Oscars.
Mike Blake/ReutersCumberbatch photobombs U2 at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood
Bring on the Oscars.
