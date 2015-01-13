Benedict Cumberbatch Perfectly Photobombs Meryl Streep

Kirsten Acuna

Benedict Cumberbatch may not have won a Golden Globe for his performance in “The Imitation Game”; however, he did win the internet for an excellent photobomb of Meryl Streep.

The 38-year-old actor strategically jumped up as Michael Keaton took a photo of Streep with comedian Margaret Cho. Cho was dressed as a North Korean official at the award ceremony, poking fun at the Sony hack.

Benedict cumberbatch photobombNBC

Here’s the GIF via Vulture:

Benedict cumberbatch photobombNBC via Vulture

Cumberbatch is no stranger to the photobomb game. 

Last year, a photo of the “Sherlock” actor went viral after he photobombed U2 at the Oscars. 

Benedict cumberbatch photobombs u2REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cumberbatch photobombMike Blake/ReutersCumberbatch photobombs U2 at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood

Bring on the Oscars.

