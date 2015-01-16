Benedict Cumberbatch Couldn't Wait To Tell His Actor Parents About His First Oscar Nomination

Kirsten Acuna
Great image of benedict cumberbatch from the fifth estate premiereDisney/DreamWorksThe 38-year-old actor couldn’t wait to tell his actor parents about his Oscar nod.

Today’s a big day for Benedict Cumberbatch.

The “Sherlock” star received his first Oscar nomination Thursday morning for his role as mathematician Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game.”

The son of two actors, Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton, Cumberbatch said he was especially proud to be able to tell his actor parents of his nod.

Via ABC News:

“So excited and honoured to receive this recognition. It’s wonderful to be included by the Academy in this exceptional year of performances. To ring my parents who are both actors and tell them that their only son has been nominated for an Oscar is one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Cumberbatch previously received a Best Actor nod at the Golden Globes for his role in the film, but lost out to fellow British actor Eddie Redmayne for his performance in “The Theory of Everything.

The actor has been on a roll in the past year in the awards circuit. Cumberbatch won his first Emmy for his role on BBC’s miniseries “Sherlock” last August.

Naturally, Cumberbatch’s fans, who refer to themselves as Cumberbitches, are thrilled.

