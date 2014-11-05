People Are Freaking Out After A Benedict Cumberbatch Wedding Announcement Appeared In The Times

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents have left Britain in panic after seemingly announcing his engagement to theatre director Sophie Hunter in an inconspicuous newspaper advert.

It’s not clear whether the wedding announcement is real or not. Nonetheless, the idea that Sherlock star may no longer be a bachelor is likely to leave scores of fans — who refer to themselves as “Cumberbitches” — distraught.

The wedding plans were printed in the Times newspaper’s “Forthcoming Marriages” section, Sky today reports, and in a small story on page 20.

The classified ad says: “The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katharine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London.”

The Times appears to have whiffed on the news: It ran the classified before anyone noticed that it was huge news, and only belatedly squeezed in a story in late editions.

Many fans have taken to Twitter today to proclaim their astonishment and heartbreak, while others are simply searching for clues to find out whether the announcement is a hoax. So far, neither Cumberbatch or Hunter have confirmed the engagement.

Thirty-eight year-old Cumberbatch has not been a stranger to relationship uncertainty in the past — he left the world guessing about the identity of Hunter, 36, for some time before they were pictured at the French Open tennis tournament in the summer.

And he did little to confirm or deny the rumours of the couple tying the knot in the lead up to the classified ad, which came out on Monday, as rumours circulated about wedding plans.

Just weeks after Cumberbatch and Hunter’s relationship was made public, some suggested his visit to Hunter’s hometown in Edinburgh was to ask her parents for her hand in marriage.

The pair has had some wedding practice before now, going together to pianist James Rhodes’ big day in September.

