Fans Are Freaking Out Over Benedict Cumberbatch's First Emmy Win

Brett Arnold
Great image of benedict cumberbatch from the fifth estate premiereDisney/DreamWorks

Benedict Cumberbatch won his first Emmy Monday night for BBC’s miniseries “Sherlock.”

The actor may not have been at the ceremony to accept his Emmy, but his devoted fanbase celebrated the win regardless. Cumberbatch-centric posts blew up on Twitter, Tumblr and other social media outlets, and it seems as if his fans couldn’t be happier.