Fans Are Freaking Out Over Benedict Cumberbatch's First Emmy Win

Benedict Cumberbatch won his first Emmy Monday night for BBC’s miniseries “Sherlock.”

The actor may not have been at the ceremony to accept his Emmy, but his devoted fanbase celebrated the win regardless. Cumberbatch-centric posts blew up on Twitter, Tumblr and other social media outlets, and it seems as if his fans couldn’t be happier.

I’ll tell you who got robbed at the #Emmys. Me, and all the women, not getting to see Benedict Cumberbatch.

— Lauren Bickerstaff (@laurenbick) August 26, 2014

I wish Benedict Cumberbatch had a twitter so I could tweet him congrats omg so proud

— Kir Alexandra (@KirHess) August 26, 2014

YESSSSSSSS! BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH WON for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie! So freaking well-deserved! I love that man! #Emmys #Emmys2014

— Name’s Amber (@AmburrrrWasLike) August 26, 2014

Benedict Cumberbatch for the win!! Happy to see Sherlock go 3 for 3 so far! #Emmys

— Julie (@CookieJamz) August 26, 2014