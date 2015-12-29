Here's your first look at Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel superhero Doctor Strange

This week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly offers an extremely early glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange for the Marvel film due out November 4, 2016.

According to EW, principal photography for the film only began in November and the photo for the cover was taken during one of Cumberbatch’s first times wearing the costume.

He told EW he is still learning about his former-doctor-turned-sorcerer character and how to pose as if he is casting spells.

“I’m still in the infancy of learning all that,” he said. “It was like, ok, I’ve got to keep throwing these poses, these spells, these rune-casting things, everything he does physically. I’m thinking, there’s going to be a huge amount of speculation and intrigue over the positioning of that finger as opposed to it being there, or there. And I’m still working on that. We haven’t played any of those scenes yet. I felt really self-conscious. But, then, by the end, it was great. It’s like anything, you just have to experiment.”

“Doctor Strange” will also star Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The issue will be on newsstands Tuesday.

