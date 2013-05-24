Watch A Deleted Shower Scene J.J. Abrams Cut From 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Conan / screencapJ.J. Abrams revealed a cut scene from “Star Trek Into Darkness” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch on “Conan.”If you’ve seen “Star Trek Into Darkness,” you know about the gratuitous lingerie shot of actress Alice Eve in the film.



Even if you haven’t seen the sequel yet, you’ve seen the brief moment highlighted in trailers and viral marketing.

While on “Conan,” Abrams admitted he probably didn’t edit the scene in the right way, but said the moment was meant to highlight Captain Kirk’s (Chris Pine) womanizing character.

To appease fans, he showed part of a deleted scene from the film showcasing villain Benedict Cumberbatch.

“We had a scene with him where we saw him actually taking a shower.” Abrams told Conan O’Brien. “It’s one of those things we ended up cutting.”

Check out the scene below:

