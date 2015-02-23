Benedict Cumberbatch brought a flask to the Oscars

The Oscars are an over three-hour long affair, and first-time Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch came prepared.

During Neil Patrick Harris’ opening monologue, the camera cut to the best actor nominee to show him taking a swig from a flask.

The best part? He doesn’t care what you think.

