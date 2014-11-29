How Benedict Cumberbatch Became So Wildly Popular

‘The Imitation Game’ Benedict Cumberbatch will next star in ‘The Imitation Game.’

A few years ago, not many people knew the name Benedict Cumberbatch.

Now, the 38-year-old actor has an Emmy-winning miniseries, “Sherlock,” and a rabid fan following known as the “Cumberbitches.” Dozens upon dozens of Tumblr pages are devoted to the London-born actor.

In his latest role, he plays brilliant British cryptanalyst and war hero Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game,” opening in theatres Nov. 28th.

He also plays not one, but two villains in “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

