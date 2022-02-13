Benedict Cumberbatch’s top 10 movie performances, ranked

10. “August: Osage County”

Benedict Cumberbatch is comedy gold in “August: Osage County,” which was written by Tracy Letts and is based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2007 play of the same name. The film follows the story of three sisters who are forced to return to the home of their mother, Violet (Meryl Streep), a foul-tongued cancer patient after the death of their father.

Streep consistently praised Cumberbatch’s performance while promoting the film.

“Benedict I hadn’t ever met before, and he was such a gift to the film, I think,” she said at the time.

“He fit into the Oklahoma family so effortlessly. I was surprised to learn that he was British. I didn’t know that.”