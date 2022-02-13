Benedict Cumberbatch’s top 10 movie performances, ranked

- Benedict Cumberbatch won his second Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Power of The Dog.”
- Below, Insider’s has ranked Cumberbatch’s 10 best performances in film in ascending order.
- The list includes Cumberbatch’s early films like 2010’s “Four Lions.”
Streep consistently praised Cumberbatch’s performance while promoting the film.
“Benedict I hadn’t ever met before, and he was such a gift to the film, I think,” she said at the time.
“He fit into the Oklahoma family so effortlessly. I was surprised to learn that he was British. I didn’t know that.”
Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Khan with an excited, enigmatic spirit that is missing from Abrams’ standard script.
“1917,” which director Mendes wrote based on his grandfather’s stories about World War I, tells the story of two young British privates (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) who are tasked by their general (Colin Firth) with taking a message from their trenches and across no man’s land to Colonel MacKenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch), who is moments away from leading his men into a trap.
However, the mission goes wrong, and the general is killed before he can reveal the information. As a result, veteran agent George Smiley (Gary Oldman) is called back from retirement to fill the role, and he chooses a young agent — played by Cumberbatch in an inspired blonde wig — as his new partner.
Before this rapid rise, Cumberbatch had several small roles in a surprising number of off-beat productions. The best amongst this list is “Four Lions,” a still criminally underrated 2010 comedy from the British satirist Chris Morris. In the film, Cumberbatch plays a police negotiator who hilariously tries to persuade Waj, a member of a jihadist group, not to blow up a kebab shop.
Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her assistant Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who take up his case and battle the US government in a fight for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by the US government’s military prosecutor Colonel Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths about US-state-funded crimes.
Cumberbatch’s performance is brief but complex and heartfelt. Shortly after the film was released, it was revealed that Cumberbatch’s ancestors were one of the biggest plantation owners in Barbados during the transatlantic slave trade.
“I’m still processing this strange misperception,” he said.
However, Cumberbatch’s peculiar facial features and neurotic mannerisms are a perfect match for the uncanny world of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.”
The 2016 superhero film follows a talented neurosurgeon called Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a near-fatal car accident, falls into the realm of ancient eastern mysticism. Equipped with a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artefacts, Doctor Strange acts as a guard between the real world and what lies beyond.
During World War 2, Turing was recruited by the newly created British intelligence outfit MI6, along with four other Cambridge mathematicians, to crack the Nazi’s unbreakable Enigma code. In 1942, three years into the war, Turing’s team succeed. 10 years later, however, Turing’s life ends abruptly after he is arrested and convicted after it is revealed that he is gay.
As the film moves deeper into Burbank’s world and we slowly watch him initiate a companionship with his brother’s step-son, Peter, it’s hard to believe that it’s Cumberbatch — who has made his name playing nice guys and, in recent years, a neurotic superhero — onscreen. His performance is commanding and brave: to put it simply, Cumberbatch has never been this good.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ costars Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox spent an entire lunch date facing a wall so they wouldn’t be spotted during filming