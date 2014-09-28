Angry Apple Fans Are Now Saying The IPhone 6 'Bending Problem' Is Just A Fake Media Conspiracy

Were news reports claiming that the iPhone 6 is prone to bending actually a plot orchestrated by mainstream media? That’s what some Apple fans are starting to claim after forensically analysing the original video that broke the BendGate story.

Here is a breakdown of the theory that suggests Apple is merely the patsy in a wider conspiracy to defame the company’s not-bendable products.

As Pocket-Lint reports, there may be something strange going on with the time shown on the iPhone 6 in the original video that caused the story to go viral.

Reddit user “akrosdabay” has written this analysis of why people are starting to call foul over BendGate:

When he is bending it with his bare hands, the phone shows 2:26 pm. Then, talking about it that later claiming it has bent as a consequence of his actions earlier in the video, the phone shows 1:58 pm. Then later when he is summarizing, the time on the phone is 1:58 – 2:00 and has a bend in it. Then it shows 2:00 pm and the phone is straight with some possible damage near the volume button.

Canadian YouTuber user Unbox Therapy created the video, and Apple fans are beginning to accuse him of subterfuge in order to inflate just how bad the bending issue is.

Reddit user “tittywagon” was one online commenter who is sceptical of BendGate: “The hoodie, glasses, backwards hat. The guy is a side-show idiot who blew it way out of proportion for YouTube views.”

The “iPhone In Canada” blog goes one step further, blaming mainstream media for the controversy: “Bendgate actually happened in 2012 — but was missed by the mainstream media.”

Reports had surfaced in 2012 that claimed the iPhone 5 was susceptible to a similar kind of bending as the iPhone 6 Plus. However, the issue didn’t gain anywhere near as much attention as the current controversy.

Apple has weighed in on BendGate in a decisive manner. On Thursday the company revealed how it puts devices through a number of stress tests, allowing CNBC to film their testing facility.

A statement was also emailed to Business Insider that played down concerns over a widespread structural issue with the iPhone 6. Apple told us that “Through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus.”

Apple’s full BendGate statement is below:

Our iPhones are designed, engineered and manufactured to be both beautiful and sturdy. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus feature a precision engineered unibody enclosure constructed from machining a custom grade of 6000 series anodized aluminium, which is tempered for extra strength. They also feature stainless steel and titanium inserts to reinforce high stress locations and use the strongest glass in the smartphone industry. We chose these high-quality materials and construction very carefully for their strength and durability. We also perform rigorous tests throughout the entire development cycle including 3-point bending, pressure point cycling, sit, torsion, and user studies. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet or exceed all of our high quality standards to endure everyday, real life use. With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare and through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus. As with any Apple product, if you have questions please contact Apple.

