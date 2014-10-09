Bendgate Continues: Now The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Is Flexible

Just when it looked as if everyone had forgotten about BendGate, there’s new evidence of a bendable smartphone. This time it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that has been put to the test.

Canadian YouTube user Unbox Therapy decided to test out the new Android phone and compare its structural integrity to the iPhone 6 Plus. This video comes from the same YouTube user who caused the BendGate controversy to go global with his iPhone 6 bend-test video.

According to Unbox Therapy, the previous version of the Note, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, was one of the sturdiest smartphones on the market. But the Note 4 didn’t perform nearly as well.

The Note 4 seems to bend in exactly the same spot as the iPhone 6 Plus: Just below the volume controls. The phone is seen to have a slight warp after Unbox Therapy exerts force around that area. But unlike the iPhone 6, which stays bent, the Note 4 could be bent back into place by applying pressure to the other side of the phone.

Apple was quick to respond to the BendGate controversy. The company issued a statement playing down concerns over the iPhone 6 Plus, remarking that “a total of nine customers” contacted it about the device bending during the first six days it was on sale.

Apple even allowed CNBC to film inside the facility where iPhones are subjected to various tests.

