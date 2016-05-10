A designer created a bench that transforms into a bed or chair

Designer Brian Lee created what he calls an articulated bench. The big twist is that it moves. You can use it to either sit up or lie down. Plus, it looks like a work of art.
Thanks to Brian Lee for providing the footage. Learn more about the bench, and his other designs, on his website.
Written by Ian Phillips and produced by Ben Nigh
