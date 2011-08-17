US

FIGHT!: 17 Crazy Bench-Clearing Brawls

Dashiell Bennett
flyers senators brawl

Photo: YouTube

Major League Baseball zealously hunts down and eliminates all baseball videos on YouTube, making it very difficult to chronicle the history of the bench-clearing brawl.Fortunately, while our national pastime may have invented the sports riot, they didn’t perfect it.

Hockey, basketball, football, and even lacrosse have had more than their share of wild, violent, and out-of-control donnybrooks.

The Boston Bruins Fight New York Rangers FANS At Madison Square Garden (1979)

Larry Bird Takes On Dr. J (1984)

Danny Ainge vs. Darrell Walker (1984)

Canada's Theo Fleury Takes On The Soviet Junior Team (1987)

Charles Barkley Goes After Bill Laimbeer (1990)

Ron Harper & Jo Jo English Fly Into The Crowd In Front Of David Stern (1994)

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche, Round 1 (1997)

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche, Round 2 (1998)

Knicks Coach Jeff Van Gundy Latches On To Alonzo Mourning (1998)

Minor Leaguer Izzy Alcantara Kicks The Catcher Before Charging The Mound (2001)

The Flyers and Senators Go Nuts On Each Other (2004)

Miami University vs. Florida International (2006)

The WNBA Version Of A Detroit Melee (2008)

Lacrosse Fights Are More Common Than You Think (2010)

China And Brazil's Not-So-Friendly Exhibition Match (2010)

American Legion Catcher Throws A Ball At Opposing Player (2011)

*Both teams were forced to forfeit.

BONUS: The Oakland County Prosecutor Breaks Down The Artest Brawl (2004)

Also check out: The REAL Story Behind 8 Legendary Baseball Myths

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.