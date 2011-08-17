FIGHT!: 17 Crazy Bench-Clearing Brawls

Photo: YouTube

Major League Baseball zealously hunts down and eliminates all baseball videos on YouTube, making it very difficult to chronicle the history of the bench-clearing brawl.Fortunately, while our national pastime may have invented the sports riot, they didn’t perfect it.



Hockey, basketball, football, and even lacrosse have had more than their share of wild, violent, and out-of-control donnybrooks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.