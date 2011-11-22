Meet The Town With The Worst Unemployment In The EU

Photo: Menorica via Flickr

According to the Guardian, the Southern Spanish town of Benalup used to have the highest number of luxury cars per capita in its province.Now, however, it has the highest rate of unemployment in a country with the highest percentage of people out of work in the EU.



The town greatly suffered from the bursting of Spain’s housing bubble in 2008 and is now dominated by rows and rows of unsold residences. The newspaper reports that in 2004, 80 per cent of the town’s residents worked in construction.

With over 1,500 adults in the small town of about 7,000 people out of work, Benalup will be hoping that something drastic is done by the incoming conservative Spanish government.

