The Fed Is Committed To Making Food And Gas Even More Expensive

The most significant market adjustment since Bernanke used the “Unlimited” word is not in stocks, bonds or PMs. It’s in inflation expectations. Have a look at this chart. Focus on the incredible spike in the past 24-hours.



Click Here For A Chart Of The 10-Year Breakeven Spread >

The sick part of this is that if Bernanke saw this graph, he would cry with tears of happiness. This is exactly what he was praying for. Ben thinks that inflation is a good thing. That it will cause demand to be pulled forward as people realise that things are going to cost more tomorrow than they do today.

I suspect Ben is right. Higher inflation expectations in the US will filter around the globe. Post the extraordinary steps Ben took yesterday, people will be stocking up on “stuff”. Things like rice, flour, cooking oil, soy, wheat and sugar. If you can eat it, buy it now. It will be more expensive in a month. While your at it, fill up the gas tank, the price is going up next week and every week for the next few months.

Ben doesn’t care about that stuff. He ignores this altogether. Maybe he’s right, after all, food and energy are really not so important to the 7Bn folks who happen to be passing through this decade, right?

Some day the history books will study this period of time and ponder how so many people gave up control of key elements in their lives without ever having a say in the outcome. How could one person have gotten so powerful? Somehow we have anointed Ben as the new God. An omnipotent decider that is nether elected or whose power is somehow checked. Don’t think for a minute that he’s one of those benevolent gods, he’s not.

