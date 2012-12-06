POLITICO Reporter Goes On Historic Twitter Tirade Against HuffPo After Being Left Off One Of Their Lists

Hey, Business Insider, here is better photo for your item. Me with me now ex friend @ariannahuff

Politico reporter Ben White, who writes the must-read Politico Morning Money, is furious after being left off Huffington Post’s 32 Economics Journalists You Should Be Following On Twitter list.The list contains names like NYT’s Annie Lowrey and Matthew O’Brien of The Atlantic.



For the past three hours, he’s been on a Twitter tirade saying the website is “dead to him.”

He mocks the HuffPo business section for being too liberal, too in love with Elizabeth Warren, and showing “boobs.” At one point he calls the list “total hackery.”

The tweetstream is below.

Perhaps rubbing a little more salt in the wound, @HuffPostBiz Tweeted a follow Wednesday to a “sad @morningmoneyben.”

We like White a lot and he’s definitely a Twitter must-follow. His coverage of the “fiscal cliff” has been second-to-none, though we’d argue that he’s more of a Wall Street reporter than an economics reporter.

We’ve included some of the best Tweets from Ben White’s tweetstream as well as some RTs of people who are sympathetic to him.

He criticised HuffPo of being too liberal when it comes to business news coverage.

He even attacked the paper’s reporting, and in particular his emphasis on boobs.

When HuffPostBiz tweeted a “follow Wednesday” to him, he responded with this:

He doesn’t even know some of those journalists who made the list.

He also pulled out the classic “your mum” response to one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, other journalists, including some who were on this list, showed their support for White.

He retweeted a bunch of his Twitter sympathizers.

Alas, his Twitter war is over.

