Ben Stiller explains why he thinks Pete Davidson is ‘having a moment’ right now: ‘It’s not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likable’

Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, and Pete Davidson courtside at the Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks game. Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Ben Stiller discussed Pete Davidson’s popularity on Wednesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

He thinks Davidson is “having a moment” because people are drawn to his charisma and personality.

“It’s not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likable,” Stiller said.

Ben Stiller discussed Pete Davidson‘s ascent to fame on Wednesday, largely attributing the public’s voracious interest in the “Saturday Night Live” comedian to his likable personality and charisma.

“Pete is having a moment in time right now,” the 56-year-old comedian began on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

Stiller, who had a brief stint on the NBC sketch series in 1989, has become friends with Davidson over the years and sat courtside with the 28-year-old and Jon Stewart at a New York Knicks game in January.

“He’s an incredibly sweet guy,” he told Howard Stern, continuing, “He’s so personable. He’s got such a charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really, really famous.”

Pete Davidson arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stern cut in to mention that Davidson’s personal life has drawn widespread attention, as he’s had relationships ranging from dalliances to engagements with some very well-known celebrities: Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and, most recently, Kim Kardashian.

“Yes,” Stiller agreed, proceeding to add that Davidson’s “SNL” performances have, in his opinion, also piqued people’s interest. The Staten Island native has been on the show since 2014, the year he became one of its youngest cast members ever at 20 years old.

“I get the sense that he’s a guy who really loves to work, cares about his work. That’s how he’s going to be known. He’s got a lot of great work ahead of him too,” Stiller said.

Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, and Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update.’ NBC/Getty Images

The “Zoolander” star highlighted Davidson’s work on the “Weekend Update” segment alongside anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. He usually sits behind the desk as himself, a challenge that Stiller asserted can be more difficult than playing a character.

“It’s not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likable to do that. Come on, do a character, do a thing, but he’s really taking his life, and he’s turning it into material,” Stiller explained.

He added: “I think that’s why he became popular. People were attracted to watching him on the show. He has a real charm about him.”

Outside of “SNL” and his stand-up comedy career, Davidson has landed acting roles in films such as “Big Time Adolescence” (2019), “The King of Staten Island” (2020), and “The Suicide Squad” (2021).

“I think he really wants to act, and he’s making movies and taking roles on that are real acting roles,” Stiller told Stern.