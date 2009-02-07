Ben Stiller Moving Production Company To 20th Century Fox

For the past few years Ben Stiller’s Red Hour production company has made hit movies, like Tropic Thunder and Blades of Glory, for DreamWorks. And it was expected that Stiller would follow Steven Spielberg and Stacey Snider from Paramount to Universal once DreamWorks broke off on its own earlier this year.



But now, Nikki Finke is reporting that Stiller is in talks to move Red Hour to 20th Century Fox. Apparently, Spielberg and Snider are ok with the decision, but the move is a major coup for Fox, which has been struggling at the box-office as of late. With Stiller’s company they would have a deal with a successful, big-name director, which could give them a guaranteed revenue stream.

Deadline Hollywood Daily: “It’s all about projects and timing, and not about DreamWorks’ financing,” a Stiller insider tells me. Among Stiller’s many comedy projects at 20th Century Fox are Night Of The Museum 2 (said to be funnier than the first, which went on to gross $574 million worldwide), Used Guys which Stiller is producing and potentially starring in, The Hardy Men which Stiller is producing and teams up Ben and Tom Cruise again as well as Ben and Museum director Shawn Levy, and a 20th TV pilot The Station which Stiller is exec producing and could direct. I also hear that Fox 2000 is negotiating to take over the Paramount project The Big Year, with Marley & Me‘s David Frankel directing and Stiller producing. It stars Steve Carell and Jack Black.

Stiller may still do some projects for DreamWorks like the studio’s Trial of the Chicago 7, which he’s still in talks to direct. rumours of him possibly directing the drama about the 1968 Democratic National Convention began circulating this fall, and when we spoke to Stiller in November, he said that he and DreamWorks were in the very early stages of negotiation, but that the movie’s a great story and he’d be all for directing it if they wanted him to. So, it seems like DreamWorks is holding up negotiations over Stiller directing this film.

