Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor List $9.6 Million Upper West Side Duplex

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor have put their Upper West Side duplex on the market for $9.6 million, according to The Real Estalker.The couple originally purchased the home in 2008 for $10 million, so they are listing it at a loss.

The apartment has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath. The building has a doorman and is a co-op.

The duplex is on the corner of Riverside Drive and West 84th Street.

The buyer must put 25 per cent down.

There are views of the Hudson from most of the rooms.

The kitchen features a viking professional oven, two dishwashers, and a large Sub-Zero refrigerator.

There's a wet bar near the media room, which has a sink and a refrigerator and freezer by U-Line.

The living room is on the top floor and all of the bedrooms are on the lower floor.

There are two elevators in the building, but this stunning white staircase connects the floors internally.

The master bedroom has cherry wood walls and silk carpeting.

There is a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

The guest bedrooms are spacious.

This child's rooms also has an ensuite bathroom.

The apartment is a Roman and Williams design in a pre-war building.

We love the cherry wood in the guest bathroom.

