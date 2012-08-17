Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor List $9.6 Million Upper West Side Duplex

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor have put their Upper West Side duplex on the market for $9.6 million, according to The Real Estalker.The couple originally purchased the home in 2008 for $10 million, so they are listing it at a loss.



The apartment has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath. The building has a doorman and is a co-op.

