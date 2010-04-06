Ben Stein's Employer Breaks The Law

Credit scores, Goldman Sachs conspiracy theories, whatever.

April 2 was meant to be a great day in the history of sleazy free-credit-report websites like Ben Stein’s employer Freescore.A new FTC rule came into effect (read all 22 pages of it here), forcing all such websites to have a huge notice across the top of every web page, saying that AnnualCreditReport.com is the ONLY authorised source for credit reports under federal law, and providing a prominent link to this page.



Yet here we are on April 5, and Freescore.com has no such disclaimer…

