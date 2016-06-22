Australia's No. 1 NBA Draft prospect Ben Simmons posts Instagram wearing Philadelphia 76ers jersey

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 21: Nerlens Noel #4 of the Philadelphia 76ers rebounds against Jordan Hill #27 of the Indiana Pacers during a game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the 76ers 91-75. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It appears as if the mystery over the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is over.

On Tuesday, Ben Simmons, the top prospect in the draft and presumed No. 1 pick, dropped a not-so-subtle hint about his destination, posting an Instagram wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey at a workout.

The 76ers own the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Previously, it was reported that Simmons denied granting the 76ers a workout. It was a smart move, as Simmons could maintain his strong draft stock by remaining as much of a mystery to teams as possible.

However, reports indicated that the 76ers were willing to travel to Cleveland, Ohio, where Simmons was working out with his agency, Klutch Sports Group, to watch him. On Tuesday, Keith Pompey of Philly.com reported that the 76ers did indeed watch Simmons work out.

Later, Chris Haynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the 76ers told Simmons they would be taking him with the No. 1 pick. Simmons posting a picture of himself in a Sixers uniform seems to confirm that.

Here’s the Instagram:



Simmons averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, and nearly five assists per game in his freshman year at LSU. Despite some concerns over his attitude and shooting ability, many draft analysts feel he’s undoubtedly the most talented player in the draft.

It appears the 76ers are unwilling to let a player like Simmons slip past them with the first pick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.