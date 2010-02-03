Ben Silverman Teams With Elisabeth Murdoch In Distribution Deal

WASHINGTON – Former NBC Entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman’s new studio, Electus, and the distribution arm of Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine Group said Tuesday that they are teaming up to distribute Electus’ content.



The companies formed a distribution entity, Electus Distribution, that will be responsible for selling Electus content around the world.

Silverman and Chris Grant, president of Shine International, a unit of Shine Group, will run Electus Distribution. Elisabeth Murdoch, who heads Shine Group, is the daughter of newspaper mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Electus was formed in July with Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp, and will let advertisers have a say in the development process for TV shows and Web videos.

The companies said that Electus and Shine International will also consider co-funding projects and third-party production deals.

Electus Distribution’s first distribution partnership is with Israel-based Abbot Reif Hameiri Production Company. Electus Distribution will develop that company’s programming in the U.S. and Abbot Reif Hameiri will be allowed to sell Electus’ content in Israel.

IAC shares rose 4 cents to $20.33 in afternoon trading.

