Ben Silverman Singing (and Dancing) In A Towel (CLIP)

A video of NBC entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman singing the blues (and dancing) in a towel is currently making the rounds. It’s relatively old footage (it comes from a 2008 charity benefit), but just days before NBC reveals its fall schedule, it reminds ad buyers how much of a frat boy they’re dealing with.



But ever since it surfaced, we’ve seen noticeably less speculation about whether Chuck will be renewed. Hmm, conspiracy?





