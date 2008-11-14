Ben Silverman Finally Misses; NBC Cancels "My Own Worst Enemy"

After NBC gave full season orders to two of its three new fall shows, we thought Ben “my job depends on the success of NBC’s fall schedule” Silverman’s position at the peacock was safe. And it still probably is, whether or not his job was in jeopardy in the first place. But, it would’ve been nice for him to bat 1,000 and secure a full season for NBC’s third new series My Own Worst Enemy. But true to its title, the show was Silverman’s worst enemy; NBC axed the Christian Slater drama along with Lipstick Jungle last night.



But there is one silver lining to this bad news; for one day My Own Worst Enemy will be the show that “everyone is talking about.” So, at least NBC’s ads have finally proven to be true. And we’re not crying for Christian Slater: his girlfriend is Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon, and he still has all that Heathers money. Plus, NBC told E! Online that they would be interested in working with him again.

E! Online: Multiple reliable sources have just confirmed that NBC has given the ax today to My Own Worst Enemy (starring Christian Slater) and Lipstick Jungle (starring Brooke Shields, Kim Raver and Lindsay Price).

NBC is not commenting. However, insiders say that no further episodes have been ordered for either series.

Despite a promising premise, Enemy never got off the ground in the Nielsens. Lipstick too, struggled to find a wide audience, despite a small but devoted fanbase and having received a second chance for a sophomore season. (Lipstick’s first season was cut short by the writers strike.)

