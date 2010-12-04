Ben Sherwood Named President Of ABC News

Three months after David Westin announced his departure as president of ABC News, the company has named Ben Sherwood to be his replacement.



Sherwood is former executive producer of ABC’s Good Morning America, a post he left in 2006 to write books.

His appointment reportedly came as a surprise to much of the staff. From the NYT:

ABC announced on Friday that it had appointed Ben Sherwood, the former executive producer of its “Good Morning America” program, as president of its news division.

He will succeed David Westin, the long-time president of ABC News who announced his resignation in September and who plans to step down at the end of the year.

His naming came as a surprise inside ABC News, in part because Mr. Sherwood has not been in close contact with many in the news division in recent years. His name had not surfaced in any of the speculation surrounding candidates for the position.

Mr. Sherwood left “Good Morning America” as well as television news in 2006 and returned to writing. Mainly a novelist, his 2009 book, “The Survivors Club: The Secrets and Science that Could Save Your Life” was a best-seller. His 2004 book “The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud” was adapted into a feature film, “Charlie St. Cloud,” that reached theatres last summer.

