Ben Savage & Danielle Fishel Are Officially Reuniting For 'Girl Meets World'—Here's Today's Buzz

- “Boy Meets World”The new show will focus on the fictional couple’s preteen daughter.Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel have officially joined a “Girl Meets World” sequel to their TGIF hit show “Boy Meets World.” The pilot Disney show revolves around the preteen daughter of characters Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence more than a decade after the conclusion of the original show. Michael Jacobs, the creator and executive producer of “Boy Meets World,” is reportedly leading the new project and a nationwide casting search is underway for the starring role of Riley Matthews, the couple’s daughter and star of the new show.
- The Wes Anderson-directed, star-studded “Moonrise Kingdom” won the Best Picture Award at Monday night’s 22nd annual Independent Feature Project’s Gotham Awards.
- A THIRD accuser has come forward alleging underage sex with Kevin Clash, the longtime voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street.” Again, the boy says he was 16-years-old when he engaged in “sexual activity” with Clash in 2000 after the two met on a gay chat line.
- See the gory photos of Gabriel Aubrey’s busted-up face after his Thanksgiving day brawl with baby mama Halle Berry’s current fiancé, Olivier Martinez, over seeing his daughter, Nahla.
- In case you were wondering, Dolly Parton says she is NOT a lesbian. After years of rumours that Parton is in a relationship with her BFF Judy Ogle, the 66-year-old singer tells “Nightline” “Just and I have been best friends since we were in like the third or fourth grade. We still have a great friendship and relationship and I love her as much as I love anybody in the whole world, but we’re not romantically involved.” Parton, who has actually been married to teh same man for 46 years, says she bonded with Oprah Winfrey over the lesbian rumours, saying, “Like Gayle, her friend, Judy, my friend, [people] just think you can’t be that close to somebody.”
- Hang tight, Brangelina fans. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be heading to the alter soon, as the actor said Monday at the premiere of his new film “Killing Them Softly” in New York, “I am getting more pressure from my kids, and it is something I want to do within their lifetime, but I also feel like the time has come. The time is nigh,” he added. “It’s soon. I got a good feeling about it.”
- Wyatt Cenac, a “Daily Show With Jon Stewart” correspondent since 2008, has decided to leave the Comedy Central program, the cable network confirmed. Cenac’s last show will be on December 1, when the series goes on a holiday hiatus through the new year.
- Nicki Minaj is fuming on Twitter over “racist” comments former “American Idol” judge Steven Tyler said about the current judge.
