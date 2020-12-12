After dud Texas lawsuit, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says relieved that the Supreme Court 'closed the book on the nonsense.'

Hilary Swift-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) speaks as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

“Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories,” Sen. Ben Sasse said.

Sasse’s support for the Supreme Court’s decision makes him one of the few Republicans to speak out so far.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, released a statement Friday which was highly supportive of the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out the Texas Attorney General’s baseless lawsuit attempting to overturn election results in favour of President Donald Trump.

“Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court â€” including all three of President Trump’s picks â€” closed the book on the nonsense,” Sasse said in a statement released after the decision to throw out the suit.

Sasse also referenced the set of conspiracy theories many of the failed lawsuits have been based on. “Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories,” Sasse said.

Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden’s win, has also become one of the few congressional Republicans to react at all to the decision.

The lawsuit, which the Supreme Court rejected, was backed by at least 18 GOP state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans and aimed to void Biden’s electoral wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Yesterday, Sasse said he suspected the Supreme Court would swat away the case and also focused attention on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under investigation by the FBI over allegations that Paxton attempted to benefit a donor. An open letter from the AG office’s senior staff called on the FBI to “investigate allegations [against Paxton] of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes.”

On Thursday, Sasse told the Washington Examiner, “I’m no lawyer, but I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away. From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit â€” as all of the assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas’ own solicitor general isn’t signing on.”

