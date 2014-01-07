A Republican Senate Candidate Wants To Move The Federal Capital To Nebraska

YouTube/Screenshot Ben Sasse is not a fan of Washington, D.C.

Ben Sasse, a Republican who is vying for the open U.S. Senate seat from Nebraska, released an ad over the weekend in which he advocated moving the federal capital from Washington, D.C., to Nebraska.

The goal? To rid the government of the lobbyists and crony capitalism that plagues it.

“That’s it, the way to cure the incredible ineffectiveness and dysfunction of both parties in Washington — we move the capital to Nebraska,” he said in the spot.

“Let’s move the capital to Nebraska and leave the lobbyists and influence peddlers back east,” he added.

Sasse, who is currently the president of Midland College and previously worked in the Bush administration, said in a follow-up with the Washington Times that he did not think there would be the votes in Congress to actually move the capital. The idea was more of a “thought experiment.”

Here’s the full ad:

