Republican senator reads hilarious 'mean tweets' from Donald Trump supporters

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) read a series of “mean tweets,” in a hilarious video published Thursday by the Independent Journal Review.

Sasse publicly stated his opposition to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last month and received some online blowback as a result.

In the video, Sasse read some tweets criticising him — typos and all.

“Ben Sasse is a joke looking for a punchline, why a maroon!” Sasse said.

“Ben Sasse, can anyone believe this bozo is a US senator?” the senator added.

“Why does media allow biblical donkey hole Ben Sasse to continue trolling hashtag-Trump?” he continued.

After Sasse criticised Trump on Fox News, the Republican front-runner tweeted that Sasse was “totally ineffective” and said he “looks more like a gym rat than a US senator.” Sasse had argued that Trump would not respect the Constitution and campaigned on behalf of several other candidates.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel famously asks celebrities to read “mean tweets” about themselves.

Watch the Independent Journal Review’s video below:



U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Posted by Independent Journal – Review on Thursday, February 18, 2016

