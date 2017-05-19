Top Republican senator jokes that viral photo of him looks like he's smoking weed outside a wedding

Allan Smith
Tom Cotton, Ben Sasse, and Chuck SchumerBen Sasse/Twitter/Getty ImagesTom Cotton, Ben Sasse, and Chuck Schumer.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska tweeted out a photo of him with two fellow senators that is quickly going viral, joking that it looks as if they’re smoking marijuana outside of a wedding.

The photo featured Sasse, in basketball shorts and a t-shirt, sitting near the US Capitol chatting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, who sported an unbuttoned shirt with his tie undone and his hair blowing in the wind, and GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, still in his full suit.

“Holy moly,” Sasse tweeted. “It looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding…”

Schumer responded shortly after, saying “well that escalated quickly,” taking a line from Will Ferrell’s early 2000s comedy “Anchorman.”

The Twitter account @darth edited the photo to show Schumer actually holding a “joint” — a marijuana cigarette.

“I thought we were off the record,” Sasse tweeted.

Here are the tweets:

More from Allan Smith:

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.