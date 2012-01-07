Ben Roethlisberger Feels Bad For Tim Tebow

Photo: AP Images

With the Denver Broncos hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend for the AFC Wild Card playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked about that one Denver QB generating all the headlines during a conference call.Generally, Roethlisberger just feels bad for Tim Tebow, according to the Denver Post (via The Big Lead).



“It’s got to be tough,” Roethlisberger said during a conference call today with the Denver media.

“Every time you turn it on, you see something about Tebow.

I can only imagine what it’s like for his teammates. Just watching today, it’s the Steelers versus Tim Tebow. No, it’s the Steelers versus the Broncos, so I can only imagine what it’s like for him with all the eyes and the attention on him and the pressure. It can’t be fun. I feel for him a little bit.”

Roethlisberger also added that it comes with the territory of being an NFL quarterback and that it’s not like Tebow is bringing it upon himself, either.

The latter is true, but the attention NFL QBs are given PALES in comparison to Tebow-mania.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.